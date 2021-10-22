Sensex Ends Lower By Over 100 Points Amid Volatility; ITC, Infosys Top Losers

The domestic stock markets ended in the red for the fourth consecutive day, amid volatility, due to selling pressure in heavyweights such as ITC, NTPC and Infosys. The BSE Sensex oscillated in a broad range of nearly 900 points between an intra-day low of 60,551 and a high of 61,420 before ending the session at 60,821.50, lower by 101 points or 0.17 per cent and the NSE Nifty ended at 18,114.90, down 63 points or 0.35 per cent. On the sectoral front, the IT, metal, pharma and FMCG indices fell 1-3 per cent each.

The broader markets also ended in the red, under-performing their largecap peers, with the BSE Midcap index shedding 1.1 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index losing 1.2 per cent.

The benchmark indices had a gap-up opening on the back of positive global cues. But in a mirror image of the previous session, the markets were unable to sustain their early gains due to the emergence of volatility at higher levels

On the stock-specific front, ITC extended its previous day's losses by another 3 per cent to top the losers list on the BSE. Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, NTPC and Tata Steel were the other significant losers in the BSE pack.

On the other hand, select private banking and financial stocks bucked the weak trend. HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank gained 1-2 per cent each on the BSE.

And index heavyweight Reliance Industries edged higher by 0.1 per cent at Rs 2627 ahead of its results scheduled later in the day.

The BSE market breath was weak. Out of 3448 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1315 advancing shares as against 1983 declines.