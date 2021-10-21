Sensex Ends Down Over 300 Points; Asian Paints, RIL, Infosys Top Losers

ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank gained around 1-2 per cent each on the BSE in a weak market

The benchmark indices ended in the red for the third successive day, although they did manage to recover some lost ground in the last hour of trade, amid heightened volatility. The Sensex had nosedived more than 700 points at the lowest point of the day in the noon before ending at 60,923, lower by 336 points or 0.55 per cent and the NSE Nifty closed at 18,178, down 88 points or 0.48 per cent.

The broader markets also ended in the red, albeit off the lows of the day; the BSE midcap index shed 0.2 per cent and smallcap index ended lower by 0.6 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, information technology stocks were at the receiving end of selling fury, with HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys shedding 1-2 per cent each on the BSE. And index heavyweight Reliance Industries lost 2 per cent ahead of its Q2 results scheduled post market hours on Friday.

On the other hand, banking and financial stocks saw buying interest. Kotak Mahindra Bank surged more than 6 per cent to Rs 2,151, whereas ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank gained around 1-2 per cent each on the BSE.

Among stocks in the news, Havells India plummeted as much as 8 per cent to Rs 1285 after it posted a fall in profit in the September quarter. Asian Paints tumbled 4 per cent after posting a 29 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 605.2 crore in the September 2021 quarter as against Rs 852 crore in the same quarter last year.

The market breadth was weak. Out of 3,425 shares traded on the BSE, there are 1,588 advancing shares as against 1,690 declines.