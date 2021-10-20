Sensex, Nifty Open Flat; Infosys, L&T Top Gainers, ITC Weak

The domestic stock markets have opened flat as strength in information technology stocks is being negated by selling pressure in select auto shares. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex is at 61,749, higher by 30 points and the NSE Nufty is at 18,413, down three points. The BSE Midcap indexand BSE Smallcap index are trading lower by 0.2 per cent each.

Overnight, U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the biggest boost coming from the technology and healthcare sectors, as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly reports. The Dow Jones rose 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.74 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 per cent.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday morning as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent and the Topix index edged higher by 0.55 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.13 per cent.

The market had lost ground for the first time in eight consecutive sessions on October 19 due to selling in the last hour of trade. The BSE Sensex, which scaled the 62,000 mark earlier in the session, declined 49.54 points to 61,716.05, and the NSE Nifty fell 58.20 points.

On the earnings front, Jubilant FoodWorks, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings and Angel Broking will announce their Q2 numbers during the day.