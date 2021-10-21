Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.27 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 30-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 18,347, higher by 30 points or 0.27 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday trade as investors monitored shares of China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.28 per cent and Topix index dipped 0.21 per cent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow climbed on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record high, as investors eyed better than expected third-quarter earnings from U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones rose 0.43 per cent to 35,609.34, the S&P 500 gained 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite ended flat.

On the earnings front, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Biocon, Can Fin Homes, Container Corporation and ICICI Lombard General Insurance will declare their results during the day.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 456 points to 61,260 and the NSE Nifty declined 152 points to 18,266.60.