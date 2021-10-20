Sensex, Nifty To Have A Positive Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green as trends, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a with a 27-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 18,453, higher by 27 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday, with the biggest boost from the technology and healthcare sectors, as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly reports even as some worried that it was too early to celebrate. The Dow Jones rose 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.74 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 per cent.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday morning as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent and the Topix index edged higher by 0.55 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.13 per cent.

The market lost ground for the first time in eight consecutive sessions on October 19 due to selling in the last hour of trade.

The BSE Sensex, which scaled the 62,000 mark earlier in the session, declined 49.54 points to 61,716.05, and the NSE Nifty fell 58.20 points.

On the earnings front, Jubilant FoodWorks, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings and Angel Broking will announce their Q2 numbers during the day.