Sensex Up Over 300 Points; L&T, Tech Mahindra Top Gainers

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ACC and ICICI Prudential Life will declare their numbers

The stock markets have opened at fresh all-time highs, extending the gain of the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 62,060, higher by 320 points or 0.51 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 18,568.75, up 89 points or 0.48 per cent. The broader markets are also trading strong, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index gaining 0.9 per cent each. All the BSE indicesare trading in the green, with the sole exception of the FMCG index.

Asia-Pacific shares rose in Tuesday morning trading following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 notching its fourth day of gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.43 per cent, while the Topix index advanced 0.14 per cent and South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.51 per cent.

The S&P and Nasdaq closed higher on Monday with the biggest boosts from the highest-profile technology and communications companies, while investors eyed product news from Apple Inc and appeared optimistic about the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones fell 0.1 per cent to 35,258.61, the S&P 500 gained 0.34 per cent to 4,486.46 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.84 per cent to 15,021.81.

In corporate earnings, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ACC, DCM Shriram, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Securities will declare their numbers during the day.

On the stock-specific front, L&T has gained nearly 3 per cent to top the gainers list on the BSE. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra are the other significant gainers in the BSE pack.

On the other hand, ITC, Powergrid and Titan are among the major losers on the BSE.

The BSE market breadth is weak. Out of 2826 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 1,742 advancing shares as against 972 declines.