Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Strong On Positive Global Cues

The stock markets are likely to open at fresh all-time highs, extending the gain of the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the markets back home, with a 74-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 18,560, higher by 74 points or 0.65 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asia-Pacific shares rose in Tuesday morning trading following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 notching its fourth day of gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.43 per cent, while the Topix index advanced 0.14 per cent and South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.51 per cent.

The S&P and Nasdaq closed higher on Monday with the biggest boosts from the highest-profile technology and communications companies, while investors eyed product news from Apple Inc and appeared optimistic about the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones fell 0.1 per cent to 35,258.61, the S&P 500 gained 0.34 per cent to 4,486.46 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.84 per cent to 15,021.81.

In corporate earnings, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ACC, DCM Shriram, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Securities will declare their numbers during the day.

On October 18, the BSE Sensex had settled higher by 459.64 points at 61,765.59 and the NSE Nifty had rallied 138.50 points to 18,477.