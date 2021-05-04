Sensex At Day's Low, Slips Around 100 Points; Pharma Drags

The benchmark indices are trading near the lows of the day, in what has been a choppy session of trade. The BSE Sensex has swung in a range of around 500 points and is currently at 48,630.21, lower by 83.55 points or 0.14 per cent and the NSE Nifty is at 14,611.17, down 24 point or 0.16 per cent. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices are trading flat at 20,334 and 22037.05 respectively.

Meanwhile, the rupee is trading flat at 73.95 per dollar. It had opened marginally higher at 73.90 per dollar against the previous close of 73.93.

Among individual shares, Tata Consumer Products has dived nearly 5 per cent to top the loser's list among the BSE stocks. Pharma stocks are also trading weak, with Cipla, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma losing 1-3 per cent each on the BSE.

Among stocks in the news, Tata Chemicals shares plunged more than 7 per cent to Rs 720 after the chemicals giant reported a huge decline in profit in the quarter ended March 2021.

On the other, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life Insurance and SBI gained around a per cent each on the BSE.

The BSE market breadth is strong. Out of 3,016 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 1531 advancing stock as against 1,310 declines.