Sensex, Nifty Set To Have A Gap-Up Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a gap-up opening, on the back of encouraging global cues. Wall Street had a firm closing overnight, Asian markets are off to a cheerful start and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a strong opening for the indices back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,053, higher by 115 points or 1 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stock indices rose around the world on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 1 per cent, led by sharp gains in technology shares.

The Dow Jones rose 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.06 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.77 per cent.

Asian markets traded higher on Friday morning following an overnight bounce on Wall Street. The Hang Seng index edged 0.31 per cent higher, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.95 per cent and Topix index gained 0.62 per cent .

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday, marking a third day of losses, after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

Brent crude fell $1.55, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at $65.11 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude ended $1.31, or 2.1 per cent, lower at $62.05 a barrel.

On the earnings front, State Bank of India, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Shree Cement and Godrej Industries will declare their numbers during the day.