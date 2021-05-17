Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Strong Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.6 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive cues from the global front. Wall Street had closed higher over the weekend, Asian markets are looking up in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,787, higher by 77 points or 0.6 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street and ahead of what are expected to be upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, though any disappointment could quickly chill the mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.2 per cent, nudging further away from a four-month trough hit last week. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, having also touched its lowest since early January last week.

Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.

The Dow Jones rose 1.06 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.49 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 per cent.

On the earnings front, Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Gland Pharma and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company will declate their results during the day.

The markets had ended flat on Friday; the BSE Sensex rose 41.75 points and Nifty fell 18.70 points.