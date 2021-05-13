Sensex, Nifty Closed For Trading Due To Id-Ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark end of Ramadan, the month of fasting

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are closed for trading today i.e. May 13 on account of Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. The commodities and currency markets will also remain closed for Id-Ul-Fitra.

Meanwhile, on the economy front, retail inflation eased to 4.29 per cent in April 2021 owing to a drop in food prices, government data released post market hours on Wednesday showed.

Overnight, the U.S stocks suffered the biggest slump in at least 11 weeks on Wednesday and benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices in April unexpectedly rose by the highest level in nearly 12 years. The Dow Jones shed 2 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 2.1 per cent and Nasdaq Composite lost 2.7 per cent.

The domestic benchmark indices had declined for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Sensex ending lower by 471 points or one per cent and Nifty declining 154 points to settle at 14,696.