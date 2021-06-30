Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Above 15,800; IT Stocks Strong

Reliance Industries has gained over 1% after it signed a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

The benchmark indices are firm in noon trading on the back of gains in index bellweather Reliance Industries and information technology stocks such as Infosys and TCS. At 1:35 pm, the BSE Sensex is trading at 52,764, higher by 215 points or 0.4 per cent and the NSE Nifty is at 15,800, up 55 points or 0.35 per cent. The broader markets are also trading firm, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index adding 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

In the currency market, the rupee has depreciated 5 paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in early trading as the firm American currency and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.23 against the dollar and thereafter slid to 74.28, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

Infosys is the top gainer on the Sensex; Infosys shares have zoomed nearly 2 per cent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,591 as the IT services giant is in the midst of a Rs 9,200 crore share buyback, which started on June 25.

Tech Mahindra and TCS have also gained around a per cent each on the BSE.

Reliance Industries has gained over a per cent on the BSE after it signed a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to jointly build a petrochemical facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The facility will manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki are the other significant gainers among Sensex stocks.

On the flipside, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever are the laggards on the BSE, losing upto a per cent eaach.

And Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shed around a per cent on the BSE after the company reported a 23 per cent decline in net profit in the March 2021 quarter on the back of muted demand for rail travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.