Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Reliance Industries, SBI Top Gainers

Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank have added about 1 per cent each on BSE

The domestic stock markets have opened mildly in the green, extending the gains witnessed in Friday's session,amid mixed global cues. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex is trading at 53,054.25, higher by 127.85 points or 0.27 per cent and the Nifty is at 15,898.75, up 31.10 points or 0.17 per cent. In the broader market space, the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index have added 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 703.17, still near a two-week high of 705.35 made on June 16. Australian shares slipped 0.3 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was slightly higher. Japan's Nikkei was 0.1 per cent weaker.

The S&P 500 ended the week at record high on Friday, lifted by Nike and several banks, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones rose 0.69 per cent to end at 34,433.84 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33 per cent to 4,280.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 per cent to 14,360.39.

On the earnings front, NALCO, Aarvee Denims, Bartronics India and Eros International Media will declare their March quarter numbers during the day.

On the stock-specific front, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's and NTPC have gained around a per cent each on the BSE. Banking stocks are also going strong, with Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank adding about a per cent each on the BSE.

On the other hand, Titan, TCS and Ultratech Cement have shed around a per cent each on the BSE.

The BSE market is strong. Out of 2,754 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 1,755 advancing stocks as against 888 declines.