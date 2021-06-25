Sensex Up Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 15,800; Metal Stocks Top Gainers

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,823.77, higher by 131.77 points

The domestic markets have started the last trading day of the week on a positive note, continuing with the gains witnessed in the previous session. At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,823.77, higher by 131.77 points or 0.23 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 15,827.30, up 35.95 points or 0.21 per cent.

Asian markets were mostly higher tracking US markets overnight. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose 0.5 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan index gained 0.7 per cent each.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday as the U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. The Dow Jones was up 1.04 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries held on Thursday, Reliance Industries announced the induction of Yasir Al Rumayyan on the board of Reliance Industries as an independent director and said it will complete the $15 billion oil deal with Aramco this year.