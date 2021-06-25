Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Muted Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 10 points on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to start the last trading day of the week on a muted note, post the rally witnessed in the previous session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 10-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading around 15,847, higher by 10 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian markets were mostly higher tracking US markets overnight. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose 0.5 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan index gained 0.7 per cent each.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday as the U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

The Dow Jones was up 1.04 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries held on Thursday, Reliance Industries announced the induction of Yasir Al Rumayyan on the board of Reliance Industries as an independent director and said it will complete the $15 billion oil deal with Aramco this year.

On Thursday, the Sensex closed 392 points higher at 52,699 and Nifty gained 103 points to end at 15,790.