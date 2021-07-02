Sensex Opens Flat; M&M, ICICI Bank Top Gainers, TCS, Infosys Weak

M&M, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries have gained almost a per cent each on BSE

The domestic stock markets have opened on a cautious note due to mixed global trends. Asian markets are mixed in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty in India, with a 9-points gain. As of 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex is trading at 52,508.35, lower by 11 points and the NSE Nifty is at 15,683, up two points.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to a closely-watched U.S. jobs report set to be released later.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan nudged higher by 0.3 per cent and Topix index gained 0.81 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.25 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 reached its sixth consecutive all-time closing high as a new quarter and the second half of the year began with upbeat economic data and a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices held steady on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year.

U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5 cents at $75.28 a barrel and brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to $75.88 a barrel.

On the stock-specific front, M&M, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries have gained almost a per cent each to top the gainer's list on the BSE. Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Ultratech Cement are the other significant gainers among BSE stocks.

On the other hand, information technology stocks are seeing profit-booking after their recent gains. TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech have lost upto a per cent each on the BSE in early trading.

The BSE market breadth is positive. Out of 2,599 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 1,635 advancing stocks as against 873 declines.