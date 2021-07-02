Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Cautious Opening Amid Mixed Global Cues

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 9 points on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note due to mixed global trends. Asian markets are mixed in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty in India, with a 9-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,736, higher by 9 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex declined 164.11 points to 52,318.60 and the Nifty fell 41.50 points to 15,680.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to a closely-watched U.S. jobs report set to be released later.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan nudged higher by 0.3 per cent and Topix index gained 0.81 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.25 per cent.

The S&P 500 reached its sixth consecutive all-time closing high on Thursday as a new quarter and the second half of the year began with upbeat economic data and a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones rose 131.02 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 34,633.53, the S&P 500 gained 22.44 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 4,319.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.42 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 14,522.38.

Meanwhile, oil prices held steady on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year.

U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5 cents at $75.28 a barrel and brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to $75.88 a barrel.