Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Flat Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a muted note, going by trends from the global front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a gain of 29 points. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,804, higher by 29 points or 0.15 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian markets were mixed in Friday morning trade. The Hang Seng index up 0.53 per cent in early trade and Taiwan's index added 0.63 per cent. But Shanghai Composite index declined 0.47 per cent.

Wall Street stocks ended marginally higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing above its prior record high set on May 7, as economic data appeared to support the Federal Reserve's assertion that the current wave of heightened inflation will be temporary. The Dow Jones rose 0.06 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.78 per cent.

On the earnings front, BEML, BHEL, CG Power and Cochin Shipyard will declare their numbers during the day.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed higher by 359 points or 0.69 per cent and the NSE Nifty settled with gains of 102 points or 0.65 per cent at 15,737.75.