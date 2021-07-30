Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Gap-Down Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 0.95 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red on the back of negative global cues from the Asian front and a weak opening on SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Nifty, with a 102-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,737, lower by 102 points or 0.95 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower in early trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 1.2 per cent in early trading, while the Topix lost 0.81 per cent.

U.S. shares bounded to record highs on Thursday helped by strong company earnings and solid economic growth data, though the Federal Reserve's message earlier this week that it is in no hurry to taper stimulus pinned the dollar at a one-month low.

The volley of positive news boosted the Dow Jones to a record high of 35,171.52 points before closing up 0.4 per cent. The S&P 500 also jumped to an all-time high of 4,429.97 points before ending higher by 0.4 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 per cent.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex climbed 209.36 points to close at 52,653.07 and the Nifty rose 69.10 points to 15,778.50.