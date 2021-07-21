BSE, NSE Shut On Account Of Bakri-Id

Trading in equity, debt, currency and commodity markets will resume on Wednesday, July 22

BSE, NSE Closed Today For Bakri-Id Holiday: The domestic equity and forex markets will remain shut today i.e. July 21 on account of Bakri-Id. The multi commodity exchange will, however, open in the evening session, from 5 pm to 11:55 pm. Trading in equity, debt, currency and commodity markets will resume on Wednesday, July 22.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices fell for the third straight day as rising coronavirus cases led to a global sell-off. The BSE Sensex declined 354.89 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 52,198.51 and NSE Nifty dipped 120.30 points or 0.76 per cent to 15,632.10.

And the rupee reversed early losses to close 27 paise higher at 74.61 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a weak greenback overseas. At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility; the local unit opened weak at 74.93 a dollar and touched a low of 74.95 and high of 74.55 during the day.