Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by indications from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 27-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,948, higher by 27 points or 0.5 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly fell in Friday morning trade as investors await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy statement. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.84 per cent in morning trade, while the Topix index slipped fractionally. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.52 per cent.

US stock indexes fell on Thursday as a rally in growth stocks ran out of steam, while economically-sensitive cyclicals gained as a fall in weekly jobless claims last week strengthened views about a recovery in the labor market.

The Dow Jones was up 0.02 per cent, while S&P 500 was down 0.32 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.70 per cent.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex climbed 254.80 points to 53,158.85 and Nifty jumped 70.20 points to 15,924.20.