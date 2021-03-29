BSE, NSE Shut On Account Of Holi

This will be a truncated trading week as the markets will beshut on April 3 due to Good Friday

The domestic financial markets are shut today i.e. March 29 on account of Holi. Holi, also known as festival of colours, celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna, and signifies the triumph of good over evil. The markets will resume for trading on Tuesday.

The commodity exchanges, however, will only be shut in the first half of trading and will resume for the evening session from 5 pm to 11.30 pm.

The equity benchmarks had snapped their two-day losing streak on Friday, led by gains in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex ended 568 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 49,008 and Nifty 50 index climbed 182 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 14,507. For the week gone by, the BSE Sensex fell 1.70 per cent and the Nifty declined 1.6 per cent.