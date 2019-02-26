Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Slides Below 10,770

Top laggards on the Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Titan, Vedanta and Tata Steel

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a weak note, with the Sensex falling more than 350 points, as Asian peers receded from five-month highs amid US-China trade concerns. Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark index Sensex declined 370.8 points to touch an intraday low of 35,842.58 in early trade, while the Nifty hit 10,765.55, down 114.55 points from the previous close. Selling in banking, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets lower however strength in information technology shares kept the downside in check. Analysts awaited key macroeconomic data due later in the week.

At 9:24 am, the Sensex traded 304.20 points lower at 35,909.18 and the Nifty was at 10,794.50, down 85.60 points from the previous close. At that time, top laggards on the Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Titan, Vedanta, Tata Steel and JSW Steel, trading between 1.98 per cent and 3.08 per cent lower.

Equities in other Asian markets lost steam after scaling a five-month high as investors waited to see if Washington and Beijing can clinch a trade deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent from its highest since mid-September as US and Chinese negotiators work to hammer out a deal that would end a protracted tit-for-tat tariff battle.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would delay a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports in the clearest sign yet that both sides were making progress in the talks, but he also sounded a note of caution, saying a deal "could happen fairly soon, or it might not happen at all".

The government is due to release GDP or gross domestic product data on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)