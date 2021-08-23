Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Gap-Up Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 1.5 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a gap-up opening, post the 1 per cent decline witnessed on Friday, in line with positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the Nifty, with a 172-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,577, higher by 172 points or 1.5 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian share markets were trying to pick up the pieces on Monday following last week's thrashing as coronavirus concerns showed little sign of abating, while safe-haven flows benefited the dollar ahead of a key update on U.S. monetary policy.

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher at the close of a tumultuous week on waning concerns over whether the US Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. The Dow Jones rose 0.64 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.81 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.17 per cent.

On August 20, the BSE Sensex had declined 300.17 points at 55,329.32 and Nifty corrected 118.30 points to 16,450.50