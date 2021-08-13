Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Muted Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 0.13 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a subdued note, going by muted signals from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative start for the Nifty, with a loss of 21.50 points or 0.13 per cent. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading around 16,358, lower by 21 points or 0.13 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian markets are trading lower; Kospi was down 1 per cent, whereas Hang Seng, Straits Times and Shanghai Composite had shed 0.3-0.9 per cent.

The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery.

The Dow Jones rose 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.365 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement.

On the earnings front, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, NBCC (India), NHPC and ONGC will declare their June quarter numbers during the day.

On Thursday, Sensex closed higher by 318 points or 0.58 per cent at 54,843.98 and Nifty settled at 16,364.40, up 82 points or 0.50 per cent.