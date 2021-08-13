Sensex Crosses 55,000 To Fresh All-Time Highs; Financials Strong

Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, NBCC (India), NHPC and ONGC will declare their June quarter numbers

The domestic stock markets have opened firm, despite mixed signals from the global markets. Asian markets are trading lower this morning, while the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,040, higher by 207.15 points and the NSE Nifty was at 16,426.50, up 62.90 points or 0.38 per cent. The broader markets are also trading in the green, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index adding 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Asian markets are trading lower; Kospi was down 1 per cent, whereas Hang Seng, Straits Times and Shanghai Composite had shed 0.3-0.9 per cent.

The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement.

On the earnings front, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, NBCC (India), NHPC and ONGC will declare their June quarter numbers during the day.

Financial shares are leading the rally this morning. HDFC has gained 41.2 per cent to Rs 2703 to top the gainers list on the BSE. Among other financial stocks, ICICI Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank have gained around a per cent each. M&M, L&T and ITC have also gained around a per cent each on the BSE.

On the other hand, select pharma shares are trading weak, with Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's losing almos a per cent each on the BSE.