Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 11,700

The domestic markets took positive cues from Asian peers, where equities inched up to seven-month highs

Domestic stock markets started the week on a strong note, with the S&P BSE Sensex rising mor ethan 150 points in early trade. The Sensex jumped to 39,041.25 in early trade, marking a gain of 179.02 points, or 0.46 per cent, from the previous close. The 50-scrip benchmark index NSE Nifty rose as much as 44.35 points to touch 11,710.30. Strength in metal, pharma and media stocks supported the markets, however weakness in energy counters kept the upside in check.

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded up 108.31 points at 38,970.54, while the Nifty was at 11,685.80, up 19.85 points from the previous close. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were JSW Steel, Vedanta, Zee, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid, trading with gains/losses of between 1.11 per cent and 1.51 per cent.

Equities in other Asian markets inched up to seven-month highs as investors cheered a rebound in US payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to be a tough US earnings season.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed by gaining 0.4 per cent to its highest since August. Japan's Nikkei also made its high of the year so far and was last up 0.1 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

