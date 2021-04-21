Sensex, Nifty Shut Due To Ram Navami

The markets will resume normal trading on Thursday i.e. April 15, post the Ram Navami holiday

The equity, derivatives and currency markets will be shut for trading on Wednesday i.e. April 21 on account of Ram Navami, which is a celebration of the birth of Lord Rama - the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The commodity markets, including metal and bullion markets, will also remain shut for the day. The markets will resume normal trading on Thursday i.e. April 15.

Earlier this month, the stock markets were closed on April 2 and April 14 due to Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti respectively.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had shed 243.62 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 47,705.80 and NSE Nifty had declined 63.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 14,296.40, amid a volatile session of trading, as the country continued to be ravaged by the second coronavirus surge.