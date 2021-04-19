Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Weak Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 1.85 per cent. on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading,on the back of spiralling Covid cases across the country. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India, with a 202-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,439, lower by 202 points or 1.85 per cent. on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations that monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts helped ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

Australian shares were higher by 0.25, while New Zealand's benchmark index and South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4 per cent each. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 per cent.

The three main Wall Street indexes ended higher for the day and week, with the S&P 500 and the Dow breaking closing records, as investors took strong economic data and bank earnings as signs of momentum in the U.S. pandemic recovery.

The Dow Jones rose 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex rose 28.35 points to 48,832.03 and the Nifty climbed 36.40 points to 14,617.90.