Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.95 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 109-points gain (against April 13 close). At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,650.25, higher by 109 points or 0.95 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian markets were muted with Australia's jobs data for March expected later today. Nikkei 225 advanced 0.22 per cent in early trade, while the Topix index gained 0.55 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced fractionally. Meanwhile in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped slightly.

Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season.

The Dow Jones rose 0.16 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.99 per cent.

On the corporate front, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Infosys reported an annual increase of 17 per cent in its net profit at 5,076 crore on the back of large contract wins as the COVID-19 pandemic drove digitisation efforts in multiple sectors. The company's board of directors also approved a share buyback proposal of Rs 9,200 crore and a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Wipro, Blue Blends (India), Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom and Tinplate Company of India will release their quarterly numbers on April 15.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had rallied 660.68 points or 1.38 per cent to 48,544.06 and Nifty had climbed 194 points or 1.36 per cent to 14,504.80.