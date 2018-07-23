Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Tests 11,050; Asian Paints Up Over 3%

The Sensex opened at 36,501.05 while the NSE Nifty50 was at 11,019.85.

The domestic equity markets started the week on Monday on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,501.05 while the NSE Nifty50 was at 11,019.85. In early trade, the Sensex traded at 36,600.47, up 104.10 points or 0.29 per cent. The broader Nifty was at 11,046.15, with a gain of 35.95 points or 0.33 per cent. Thirty five out of 50 Nifty stocks traded in the green. Among the top gainers was Asian Paints Ltd, which gained over 3 per cent on both the indices after the GST Council decided to lower the tax rate to 18 per cent from 28 per cent on paints.

ITC and Adani Ports also gained between 2-3 per cent on both the benchmarks.

Eight out of 12 PSU banking stocks declined on the NSE. Nifty IT index traded with losses and was down at 0.13 per cent.

Wipro was the top loser on both the indices as it lost over 2 per cent, despite posting a net profit of Rs. 2,121 crore from Rs. 2,077 crore a year earlier.

HDFC Bank was down about over 1 per cent on both the indices despite posting 18.2 per cent rise in first quarter profit.

In the global markets, Asian shares declined, with Japanese stocks pressured by strength in the yen after the dollar broadly dropped on US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2 per cent, Japan's Topix index fell 0.3 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.3 per cent.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.03 per cent, or 6.38 points, to close at 25,058.12, the S&P 500 shed 0.09 per cent to end at 2,801.83 and the Nasdaq Composite inched lower by 0.07 per cent to 7,820.20.