Sensex Gains 70 Points, Nifty Tops 11,030; Asian Paints Up Over 3%

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,501.05 while the NSE Nifty50 was at 11,019.85.

The domestic equity markets started the week on Monday on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,501.05 while the NSE Nifty50 was at 11,019.85. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded at 36,567.09, up 70.72 points or 0.19 per cent. The broader Nifty was at 11,031.85, with a gain of 21.65 points or 0.20 per cent. Thirty six out of 50 Nifty stocks traded in the green.

Wipro was the top loser on both the indices as it lost 5 per cent, despite posting a net profit of Rs. 2,121 crore from Rs. 2,077 crore a year earlier.

HDFC Bank was down about 2 per cent on both the indices despite posting 18.2 per cent rise in first quarter profit.