Sensex, Nifty Set To Have A Firm Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures had strengthened by 0.6 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to witness buying interest, post the more-than-one per cent corrective dip witnessed in the previous session, going by indications from SGX Nifty trading. Early trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 62-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 12,925, higher by 62 points or 0.6 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares dipped slightly on Thursday as the hot run up in global markets took a breather, with investors switching their focus from vaccine hopes to disappointing U.S. jobs data and new COVID-19 lockdowns.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.12 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.16 per cent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.10 per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed lower on Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new mandated lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.58 per cent and S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent; the Nasdaq Composite, however, added 0.47 per cent, at 12,094.40.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil rose for a fifth day on Thursday as a surprise drop in crude inventories extended a rally driven by hopes that vaccines would end the coronavirus pandemic and revive fuel demand.

Brent was up by 20 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $48.81 a barrel, after rising around 1.6 per cent in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $45.85, having gained 1.8 per cent on Wednesday.

The markets had receded from record highs on Wednesday's session; the S&P BSE Sensex index ended 694.92 points - or 1.56 per cent - lower at 43,828.10 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 settled at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points - or 1.51 per cent.