Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Firm

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the previous three sessions, due to positive cues from the global market front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 39-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,927, higher by 39 points or 0.27 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 29-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites.

Japan's Nikkei leapt 0.9 per cent to its highest since March 1991, while Australian shares climbed 0.7 per cent and S&P 500 futures added 0.3 per cent.

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes closing at record levels as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill increased optimism for an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.1 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 30,403.97, the S&P 500 gained 32.3 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 3,735.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.69 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 12,899.42.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about weakening fuel demand and the prospect of higher OPEC+ output outweighed optimism over a U.S. stimulus package.

Brent crude settled at $50.86 a barrel, falling 43 cents, or 0.84 per cent, after trading as high as $52.02 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $47.62 a barrel, losing 61 cents, or 1.26 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed higher by 380 points or 0.81 per cent at 47,353.75 and the Nifty had settled with gains of 124 points or 0.90 per cent at 13,873.20.