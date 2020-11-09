Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Strong

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading higher by 1.6 per cent on Singaporean Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a gap-up opening, in line with global cues, on the back of Joe Biden's election as the 46th President of the United States. Asian markets are headed for a positive start, going by early futures trading, and SGX Nifty futures have also opened deep in the green. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 12,426, higher by 161 points or 1.6 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 jumped 0.6per cent on Monday, signalling a positive start for U.S. markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan inched up 0.1per cent, after climbing 6.2per cent last week to clock its best weekly performance since early June.

US stocks hovered near unchanged on Friday to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.34 per cent, S&P 500 lost 0.12 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices gained more than 2 per cent on Monday, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and buoyed risk appetite, offsetting worries about impact on fuel demand from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures for January climbed 82 cents, or 2.1per cent, to $40.27 a barrel by 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December was at $37.98 a barrel, up 84 cents, or 2.3per cent.

On the earnings front, Oil India, Bayer Cropscience, Dredging Corporation of India, Equitas Small Finance Bank will declare their Q2 numbers during the day.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 552.90 points, or 1.34 per cent, to close at 41,893.06 and the Nifty50 had rallied 143.20 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 12,263.50.