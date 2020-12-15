Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower

The benchmark indices are likely to open in the red, in line with the negative cues from the g,lobal market front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 54-points. At 7:45 am, the Nifty futures were trading around 13,537.50, lower by 54 points or 0.40 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
Asian stocks came under pressure on December 15 following a mixed Wall Street session as concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.12 per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.13 per cent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500, on the other hand, rose 0.21 per cent.
The S&P 500 ended lower on December 14, weighed down by Walt Disney, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a $39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the year's biggest deals.
The Dow Jones fell 0.62 per cent to end at 29,861.55 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent to 3,647.49. But the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.50 per cent to 12,440.04.
Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday, pushing brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand while a tanker explosion in Saudi Arabia jangled nerves in the market.
Brent crude futures for February rose 67 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $50.64 a barrel by 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 62 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $47.19 a barrel.
On the economy front, consumer inflation eased to 6.93 per cent in November from 7.61 per cent in the previous month, government data released on Monday showed. Food inflation - or inflation in the prices of food items - eased to 9.43 per cent last month, escaping double-digit readings recorded in the past few months. It had stood at 11 per cent in October.
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes had closed at all-time highs, led by gains in ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC and Tata Consultancy Services. The Sensex rose 154 points to close at 46,253 and Nifty 50 index advanced 44 points to settle at 13,558.