Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Firm

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.7 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, continuing with the 4 per cent gains seen in the Diwali week, as global markets gave a thumbs-up to the news of another promising coronavirus vaccine, which supported hopes of a quicker economic recovery. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 12,866, higher by 74 points or 0.7 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks opened firmer after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Monday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures gained 0.27 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street jumped on Friday as encouraging earnings stoked risk appetite and President-elect Joe Biden's COVID advisory team said it was not considering a nationwide shutdown, but oil prices slid as Libyan output rose and investors worried the resurgent pandemic could hurt global demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.36 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.02 per cent.

On the economic front, the wholesale inflation worsened to 1.48 per cent in October, from 1.32 per cent in the previous month, official data showed on Monday. That marked the highest level of wholesale inflation - or the rate of increase in wholesale prices - in eight months.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on expectations OPEC and its allies will extend oil production cuts for at least three months, while sentiment was bolstered by news of another promising coronavirus vaccine.

Brent crude futures for January rose 16 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $43.98 a barrel by 0104 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December added 13 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $41.47 a barrel.

Samvat 2077 has begun on a cheerful note for the markets, with the benchmark indices closing at record highs in Saturday's Muhurat trading session. The Sensex rose 195 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 43,638 and the Nifty climbed up 60 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 12,780 - both record closing highs.