Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Weak Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, in line with the global markets, following surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 51 points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,673, lower by 51 points or 0.51 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks set to join a global sell-off on October 29 as worries about surging coronavirus cases sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.73 per cent in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were off 0.8 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.24 per cent but down 1.23 per cent from the underlying index's close on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at lows last seen in late July, as coronavirus cases soared globally and investors worried about the possibility of a contested U.S. presidential election next week.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.43 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 3.53 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 5 per cent on Wednesday, sending brent to a four-month low as surging coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe prompted renewed lockdowns and fed expectations for new declines in fuel demand.

Brent futures fell $2.08, or 5.1 per cent, to settle at $39.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.18, or 5.5 per cent, to $37.39.

On the corporate earnings front, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Havells India, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Chemicals will declare their Q2 numbers during the day.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had plunged 1.48 per cent and Nifty had shaved off 1.34 per cent.