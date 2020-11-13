Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Weak Opening

At 7:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 1 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 109-points loss. At 7:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 12,637, lower by 109 points or 1 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks in Asia were set to pull back after markets in the United States and Europe sold off on concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 shares dipped 0.12 per cent in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.16 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added just 0.22 per cent.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass rollout of an effective vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.08 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.00 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell in early trade on Friday as a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections raised fears for the global economy and near-term fuel demand, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain amid hopes for a vaccine.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 40 cents, or 1.0 per cent, to $40.72 a barrel by 0118 GMT, having lost 0.8 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $43.17 a barrel, after dropping 0.6 per cent on Thursday.

On the economic front, the retail inflation for October was at a 77-month high at 7.61 per cent against 7.27 per cent in September. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 per cent for the same period a year ago.

On the earnings front, ONGC, Tata Steel, Apex Frozen Foods, Equitas Holdings, Eveready Industries, Future Retail, General Insurance Corporation of India and Hindustan Aeronautics will announce their Q2 numbers during the day.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices had snapped their eight-day winning streak as investors booked profits in banking, financial services, metal and private banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex had ended 236 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 43,357 and the NSE Nifty 50 index had declined 58 points to close at 12,691.