Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green as stocks across Asia started the week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 53-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,587, higher by 53 points or 0.45 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, having hit a string of record highs last week. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent as a survey showed the mood among hard-hit Japanese businesses had improved in the December quarter.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had closed with modest declines on Friday, as uncertainty over fresh economic stimulus dented confidence, although strong gains from Walt Disney helped the Dow Industrials eke out a gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 4.64 points and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday, pushing brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, while an extension of Brexit talks eased jitters on that front for now.

Brent crude futures for February rose 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $50.05 a barrel by 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $46.61 a barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex had ended 139 points or 0.3 per cent higher at 46,099 and Nifty 50 index had advanced 36 points to settle at 13,514.