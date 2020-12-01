Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Opening

At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures had added 0.47 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to in the positive, ignoring the choppiness across Asia, going by early indications from SGX Nifty trading. At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 12,987.50, up 60.35 points or 0.47 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures had surpassed the 13k mark in early trading to touch an intra-day high of 13,025.80.

World stock markets dipped on Monday to close a record-breaking month as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and further central bank stimulus measures eclipsed immediate concerns about the spiking coronavirus pandemic.

Asian stock markets faced a choppy session on Tuesday after Wall Street dipped as investors took profits at the end of a record-breaking month while still remaining upbeat about the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine fuelling gains into next year.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was roughly flat, and Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.15 per cent. In early Asian trade, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.68 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36 per cent.

The US markets had ended lower overnight; the Dow Jones fell 0.91 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.46 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns over mounting supply after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.4 per cent at $47.68 a barrel by 0136 GMT, after dropping more than 1 per cent on Monday. West Texas Intermediate was down by 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent at $45.07 a barrel, having dropped 0.4 per cent in the previous session.

On November 27, the Sensex had ended lower by 110.02 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 44,149.72 and the Nifty had declined 18 points, or 0.14 per cent to close at 12,969. For the week gone by, the Sensex rose 267.47 points or 0.60 per cent and the Nifty added 109.90 points or 0.85 per cent. The markets were shut for trading on Monday i.e. November 30 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.