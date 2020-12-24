Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Mildly Positive Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.27 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a mildly positive opening, going by cues from the Asian markets and early trends on SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 32-points gain.

Asian shares were set to rise on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to veto a long-awaited COVID aid package.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.07 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures inched up 0.17 per cent.

The S&P 500 closed barely in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from the global health crisis.

The Dow Jones rose 0.38 per cent and S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.29 per cent.

On the IPO front, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India, is likely to list on the bourses today.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by draws in U.S. inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates that lifted investors' hopes for some return in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose $1.12, or 2.2 per cent, to settle at $51.20 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.1, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at $48.12 a barrel.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes gained for second straight session on Wednesday, led by strength in information technology heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.The BSE Sensex jumped 437.49 points or 0.95 per cent to 46,444.18 and the Nifty rose 134.80 points or 1 per cent to 13,601.10.