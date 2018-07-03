Sensex Trades In The Green, Nifty Reclaims 10,650; ONGC, Reliance Industries Lead Gains

Sensex, Nifty in Tuesday's session took cues from global peers which dropped in tentative morning trade.

The domestic stock markets turned into the green after starting Tuesday's session on a lower note. At 10 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 35,357.29, with a gain of 92.88 points or 0.26 per cent. The Nifty50 benchmark of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reclaimed the crucial 10,650 mark and traded at 24.75 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 10,682.05 mark. Thirty four out of 50 Nifty50 stocks traded with gains. ONGC (up 2.64 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 1.66 per cent), HeroMoto Corp (up 1.64 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.27 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (up 1.23 per cent) led the gains in the Nifty50 pack.

Among the sectoral indices, IT, auto and pharma stocks gained between 0.43 per cent to 0.13 per cent. PSU banks traded 0.07 per cent lower while private banks lost 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets dropped in tentative morning trade as sentiment remained fragile in the face of tense trade relations between the United States and major economies. The Asia Pacific MSCI index ex-Japan dipped 0.66 per cent on early Tuesday trade, while Japan's Nikkei average was little changed. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.23 per cent and the blue chip CSI300 index fell 0.19 per cent, according to a report from news agency Reuters.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs. 1,205.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs. 366.94 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE or National Stock Exchange.

In the commodities market, oil prices climbed as supplies from Libya were disrupted. Brent crude oil futures were at $78.06 per barrel at 0112 GMT, up 76 cents, or 1 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 75 cents, or 1 per cent, at $74.69, according to another Reuters report.