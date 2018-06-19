Sensex Sheds Over 100 Points; Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL Down Nearly 3%

In the sectoral space, pharma stocks were the only gainers as Nifty Pharma index was up 0.02 per cent. Nine out of 12 bank stocks in the Nifty Bank index traded with losses.
Technical experts suggested bulls and bears are in a tug of war. "Nifty is unfolding into a corrective pattern wherein a tug of war between bulls and bears leads to consolidation in markets. On the higher side, 10,860-10,900 could be strong resistance where in tremendous selling pressure has been observed. Buying demand has been observed in the 10,700 level. We may expect breakout on either side, which will decide the trend," said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP-technical analysis, KIFS Trade Capital.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks skidded to a four-month low as US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two biggest economies that have rattled financial markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost more than 1 per cent to its lowest level since early June, dragged down by a slide in Chinese shares, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.6 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2 per cent.
In the commodities market, Brent crude futures fell 1.18 per cent to trade at $72.57 per barrel and US crude futures declined 1.97 per cent to $63.77 per barrel.
On Monday, foreign portfolio investors net sold equities worth Rs. 754.43 crore while domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs. 824.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Sensex had closed at 35,548.26 while the Nifty50 had settled at 10,799.85. (With Reuters inputs)