Sensex Dips Marginally, Nifty Holds 10,800; Banks, Metals Lead Declines

The domestic equity markets swung between gains and losses in early morning trade on Monday. At 9:32 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 35,610.85, down 11.29 points or 0.03 per cent while the broader Nifty50 was at 10,812.95, with a loss of 4.75 points or 0.04 per cent. In the 50-share pack, Vedanta (down 3.16 per cent), Hindalco (down 2.30 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.71 per cent), Coal India (down 1.70 per cent) and Tata Steel (down 1.57 per cent) were the top laggards.A total of 28 stocks in the Nifty50 declined. Ten out of 12 stocks in the Nifty PSU Bank index traded with losses. However, pharma, FMCG and auto stocks gained 0.04 per cent, 0.03 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively.Technical experts said that indecisiveness on Dalal Street will continue and markets may see correction. "In the current scenario, Nifty continues to unfold in to corrective pattern where indecisiveness between bulls and bears constitutes consolidation. Intermediate support is placed near 10,750 level and resistance near 10,900," said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP-technical analysis, KIFS Trade Capital.Meanwhile, Asian shares fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.4 per cent to its lowest level since May 31, according to a report by news agency Reuters.Japan's Nikkei sank 0.9 per cent as worries over growing protectionism overshadowed stronger-than-expected export data. US E-mini S&P futures were down 0.5 per cent in early trade, suggesting a weaker start on Wall Street.On Friday, foreign portfolio investors net sold equities worth Rs. 1,524.74 crore while domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs. 5,61.01 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Sensex had closed at 35,622.14 while the Nifty50 had settled at 10,817.70. (With Reuters inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter