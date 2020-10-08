Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Higher

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.2 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the past five trading sessions, following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index, in India with a 26-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,820, higher by 26 points or 0.2 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares were set to track Wall Street gains on Thursday, as renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.07 per cent. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.42 per cent in early Asia trade, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.29 per cent.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors regained optimism that at least a partial deal on more U.S. fiscal stimulus may happen.

The Dow Jones rose 1.91 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.74 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for another stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and after U.S. crude inventories rose in the most recent week.

Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $41.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to settle at $39.95 a barrel.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to be in the limelight after the country's largest software services company announced post market hours on Wednesday, a buyback of shares worth up to Rs 16,000 crore. It also reported a net profit of Rs 7,475 crore in the July-September period, marking a rise of 6.66 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended up 304.38 points at 39,878.95 and the Nifty climbed 76.50 points at 11,738.90. In the last five trading sessions, the Sensex has rallied 5 per cent and Nifty has surged 5 per cent.