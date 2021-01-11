Sensex Gains More Than 300 Points; TCS Rallies Over 3% Post Q3 Results

At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 49,038.65, higher by 278.45 points or or 0.56 per cent

Domestic stock markets have opened higher in trade on Monday, continuing with the gains in the previous session, on the back of strength in TCS and rally in other information technology stocks. At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 49,038.65, higher by 278.45 points or 0.56 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,417.50, up 73.55 points or 0.52 per cent.

TCS shares rallied more than 3.3 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 3,224 on the BSE after the IT bellweather, post market hours on Friday, reported a 7.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 8,701 crore in the third quarter on higher demand for cloud computing. The company said its revenue from the banking and finance industries jumped 7.6 per cent year-over-year to Rs 16,655 crore in the December quarter.

Meanwhile, Asian shares took a breather on Monday while Treasury yields were at 10-month highs as "trillions" in new U.S. fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week, stoking a global reflation trade.

Investors were keeping a wary eye on U.S. politics as pressure grew to impeach President Donald Trump, though signs were an actual trial could be some time away.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent, having surged 5 per cent last week to record highs. Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday.

In Friday's session, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 750 points and Nifty 50 index climbed above 14,350 as markets broke record highs for tenth session on Friday on the back of a broad-based buying interest.