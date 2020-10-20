Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 0.4 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by weak cues from Asia and negative indications from early SGX Nifty trading.Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 43 points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,865, lower by 43 points or 0.4 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.59 per cent.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday as Washington lawmakers still appeared to struggle to reach an agreement on coronavirus stimulus ahead of a Tuesday deadline that would make a relief package possible ahead of the November 3 elections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.44 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.63 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil edged lower on Monday, weighed by concerns over surging coronavirus cases globally and by Libya's plan to boost output, but hopes for a U.S. fiscal package lent some support.

Brent crude futures fell 31 cents to settle at $42.62 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 5 cents to settle at $40.83 a barrel.

Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, CCL Products and CRISIL will announce their quarterly earnings during the day.

On October 19, the BSE Sensex had climbed 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 40,431.60 and the Nifty had gained 110.50 points or 0.94 per cent to 11,873.