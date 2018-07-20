Sensex Surges Over 170 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,000 Ahead Of No-Trust Motion

Sensex, Nifty on Friday: Experts said that the real issue for markets was the battered rupee.

Even as the rupee plunged to a fresh record low and the Chinese currency weakened further, the domestic equity markets were upbeat ahead of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday. At 10:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 36,529.00, with a gain of 177.77 points or 0.49 per cent while the broader Nifty50 was at 11,013.75, up 56.65 points or 0.52 per cent. Index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys contributed the most to the gains as both stocks gained over 2 per cent in the 30-share Sensex pack.

Among the other top gainers in the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Larsen and Toubro which gained between 2-1 per cent.

PSU banks and IT stocks led the gains while pharma and metal shares declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Experts said that the real issue for markets was not the no-trust vote but the battered rupee. "The government should easily sail through this vote...Currency could be an issue...The Chinese devaluation of the yuan could further spell trouble for the rupee," said VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold net equities worth Rs 315.69 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased net shares worth Rs 470.02 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Sensex had last closed at 36,351.23 and the Nifty50 at 10,957.

Most Asian stock markets retreated after China allowed its yuan currency to slide further, stoking concerns Beijing's currency management could become the next flash point in a fierce trade conflict with the United States, according to a report by news agency Reuters. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unsteady in early trading, giving back morning gains to decline as much 0.1 percent at one point. It was last up 0.08 per cent.

In overnight trade, US stocks dropped after earnings disappointed and trade jitters escalated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.79 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 25,064.5, the S&P 500 lost 11.13 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,804.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.15 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,825.30. (With Reuters inputs)