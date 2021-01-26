BSE, NSE Shut Due To Republic Day

The commodity and currency markets will also be shut on the occasion of Republic Day

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on Tuesday i.e. January 26 on account of Republic Day. The markets will reopen for trading on Wednesday i.e. January 27. The commodity and currency markets will also be shut on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Republic Day commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect i.e. January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) and transforming the country into a newly formed republic.

The benchmark indices slid for the third straight day on Monday. The BSE Sensex declined 530.95 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 48,347.59 and NSE Nifty slid 133 points or 0.93 per cent to 14,238.90 as the markets have become increasingly jittery ahead of the Budget.